Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NN by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NN by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $373.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

