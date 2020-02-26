Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of EZCORP worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $520,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 40.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 106.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. EZCORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.