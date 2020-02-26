Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2,259.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Afya by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

