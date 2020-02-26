Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $2,169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

