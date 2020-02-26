Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of QCR worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2,800.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

