Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Matthews International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.22. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

