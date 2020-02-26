Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

PEBO stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $647.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

