Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,193 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Unitil worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $2,302,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Unitil by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unitil by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unitil by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Unitil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

