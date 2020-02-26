Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,161 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Mosaic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

