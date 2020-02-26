Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,118 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Weis Markets worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 41.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMK opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

