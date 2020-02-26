Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Ennis worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 62.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ennis by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ennis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

