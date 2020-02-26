Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth about $5,838,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

