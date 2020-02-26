Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

