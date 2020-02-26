Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,101 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 53,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $922.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

