ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

