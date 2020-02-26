Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $162.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

