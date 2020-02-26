Vereit (NYSE:VER) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vereit (NYSE:VER) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. Vereit also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.66 EPS.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

