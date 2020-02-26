VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 8,472.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456,455 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 116.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,297,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,939 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 15.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,955,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

