V-ID (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $486,397.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $486,397.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00480398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $566.12 or 0.06276261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010923 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,076,516 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.