USDQ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,400.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $35,400.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00431278 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001738 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007924 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,330 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

