US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USCR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of US Concrete stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 92,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

