US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USCR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
Shares of US Concrete stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 92,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $56.22.
In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
