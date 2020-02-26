US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Bunge by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,763.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,120.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,709. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

