US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,959,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

