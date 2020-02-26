US Bancorp DE Sells 4,587 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hawkins by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

