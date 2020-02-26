US Bancorp DE Sells 15,577 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

