US Bancorp DE Sells 1,121 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,962 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MXL opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.