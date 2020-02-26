US Bancorp DE Purchases 969 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

AMSF stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

