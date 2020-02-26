US Bancorp DE Has $175,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

