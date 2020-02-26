US Bancorp DE Has $152,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.