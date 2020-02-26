US Bancorp DE Has $149,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

