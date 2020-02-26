US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 176.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 118,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

