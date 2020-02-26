US Bancorp DE Buys 1,216 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 105.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -273.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,084.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

