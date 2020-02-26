US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,554 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,338,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 142.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 94,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

AIMT stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

