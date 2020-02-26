Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 65,310 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

URBN stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,073. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

