Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Univest Financial worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James began coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UVSP opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

