Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.76. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 19,990 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on UTI shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

