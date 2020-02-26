United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of United States Steel worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 105,628 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 417,866 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 370,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 2,669,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.07. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

