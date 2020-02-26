United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.26

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 167947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.