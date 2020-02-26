Under Armour (UAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

2/10/2020 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 125,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

