U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

