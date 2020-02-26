Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.53

Press coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -4.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

