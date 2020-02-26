Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.54.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

