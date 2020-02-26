Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Paul Martin Barnes Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Martin Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55), for a total value of £63,300 ($83,267.56).

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 475 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.92. Tristel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The stock has a market cap of $212.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tristel Plc will post 1199.9999883 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Monday.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.