Triple-S Management (GTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Cari M. Dominguez acquired 5,000 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

