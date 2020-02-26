Tricon Capital Group (TCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Tricon Capital Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TSE TCN opened at C$11.79 on Wednesday. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.71.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

