Trican Well Service (TCW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TSE TCW opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.32.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.