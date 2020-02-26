Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.64 and last traded at C$16.64, 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 322% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.72.

The stock has a market cap of $234.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

