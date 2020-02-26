Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Put Options (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,306 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,335% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,256,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

