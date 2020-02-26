Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,047 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,499% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price target (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.78 and its 200 day moving average is $242.66. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

