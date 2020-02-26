Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,733 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average daily volume of 364 put options.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

